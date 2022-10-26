Ironwood Financial, llc recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 115 stocks valued at a total of $302.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(11.03%), IVV(9.82%), and IVE(4.38%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Ironwood Financial, llc’s top five trades of the quarter.

Ironwood Financial, llc reduced their investment in NAS:BSJM by 85,821 shares. The trade had a 0.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.11.

On 10/26/2022, Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon traded for a price of $22 per share and a market cap of $515.11Mil. The stock has returned -2.90% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Ironwood Financial, llc bought 3,727 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 82,599. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $397.41.

On 10/26/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $385.17 per share and a market cap of $290.80Bil. The stock has returned -14.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a price-book ratio of 3.37.

Ironwood Financial, llc reduced their investment in NAS:BSCM by 44,920 shares. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.16.

On 10/26/2022, Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $21.19 per share and a market cap of $1.72Bil. The stock has returned 0.05% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 26,686-share investment in BATS:IECS. Previously, the stock had a 0.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $33.74 during the quarter.

On 10/26/2022, iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF traded for a price of $34.7199 per share and a market cap of $17.36Mil. The stock has returned 5.69% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a price-book ratio of 4.16.

During the quarter, Ironwood Financial, llc bought 35,279 shares of NAS:BSCN for a total holding of 406,127. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $20.9.

On 10/26/2022, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $20.875 per share and a market cap of $2.67Bil. The stock has returned -1.88% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

