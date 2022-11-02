Lincoln Financial Group ( NYSE:LNC, Financial) has been ranked among WayUp and Yello’s annual Top+100+Internship+Programs+List after its largest cohort to date. Yello—the largest diversity, equity, and inclusion talent recruitment provider—annually highlights companies across all industries that have established top internship programs. Claiming a spot on this coveted list was more competitive than ever this year, with nominations up 33% over 2021.

Lincoln Financial welcomed a record 148 interns from 80 different colleges and universities this past summer. The company offers paid internships in Actuarial, Finance, Risk Management, Information Technology, Digital, Operations, Customer Service, Human Resources, Marketing & Communications, Legal & Compliance, and Sales & Relationship Management. Many of the most successful programs featured, including Lincoln Financial’s, invest in their internship programs as a way to pipeline talent for full-time roles.

“It is such an honor to be included on this Top 100 list. At Lincoln, we strive to create opportunities for early talent through our summer intern program, as well as Lincoln’s early talent development programs,” said Jen Warne, executive vice president and chief people officer, Lincoln Financial Group. “Interns shape the future of the workforce and the ultimate goal for our internship program is to provide students the skills they need to succeed in this new world of work.”

Lincoln Financial’s nine-week summer program is where early talent comes to grow their career. The program offered participants a hybrid experience, including professional development workshops, networking activities and a speaker series focused on teaching the habits of highly successful individuals. New this year, Lincoln hosted the first ever in-person Internship Development Summit at the Radnor headquarters, which celebrated WayUp's National Intern Day. The company also provided intern managers with development opportunities through weekly speaker series focused on management best practices.

“Lincoln Financial continues to make a significant impact in early career development,” said Kate Feather, senior vice president, head of employee experience and talent development, Lincoln Financial Group. “Each and every year, we strengthen our commitment to our internship program and this recognition as a top 100 program is a true testament of that commitment.”

Visit+the+Lincoln+Financial+Careers+site to learn more about Lincoln Financial's Summer Internship Development Program.

About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help people take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, approximately 16 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, and guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation ( NYSE:LNC, Financial) and its affiliates. The company had $279 billion in end-of-period account values as of June 30, 2022. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good and ranks among Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies. Dedicated to diversity, equity and inclusion, we are included on transparency benchmarking tools such as the Corporate Equality Index, the Disability Equality Index and the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index. Committed to providing our employees with flexible work arrangements, we were named to FlexJobs’ list of the Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2022. With a long and rich legacy of acting ethically, telling the truth and speaking up for what is right, Lincoln was recognized as one of Ethisphere’s 2022+World%26rsquo%3Bs+Most+Ethical+Companies®. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http%3A%2F%2Fnewsroom.lfg.com

