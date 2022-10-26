Lincoln Capital LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 98 stocks valued at a total of $321.00Mil. The top holdings were BRK.B(8.30%), BRK.A(6.96%), and DHR(6.59%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Lincoln Capital LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Lincoln Capital LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:BRK.A by 34 shares. The trade had a 3.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $428128.

On 10/26/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $437614.988 per share and a market cap of $638.57Bil. The stock has returned -0.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 60.11, a price-book ratio of 1.40, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.44 and a price-sales ratio of 2.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Lincoln Capital LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:BRK.B by 3,484 shares. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $284.56.

On 10/26/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $289.89 per share and a market cap of $640.13Bil. The stock has returned -0.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 60.26, a price-book ratio of 1.40, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.51 and a price-sales ratio of 2.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Lincoln Capital LLC bought 87,415 shares of NYSE:HGTY for a total holding of 134,448. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $11.31.

On 10/26/2022, Hagerty Inc traded for a price of $9.01 per share and a market cap of $742.89Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Hagerty Inc has a price-book ratio of 10.19 and a price-sales ratio of 1.38.

The guru sold out of their 575-share investment in NYSE:TPL. Previously, the stock had a 0.24% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $1733.48 during the quarter.

On 10/26/2022, Texas Pacific Land Corp traded for a price of $2135.1524 per share and a market cap of $16.46Bil. The stock has returned 64.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Texas Pacific Land Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 43.53, a price-book ratio of 25.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 30.74 and a price-sales ratio of 27.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.39, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, Lincoln Capital LLC bought 5,746 shares of NAS:CPRT for a total holding of 13,175. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $119.08.

On 10/26/2022, Copart Inc traded for a price of $114.52 per share and a market cap of $27.27Bil. The stock has returned -25.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Copart Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-book ratio of 5.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.39 and a price-sales ratio of 7.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

