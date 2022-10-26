Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

C/O RIVERWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT MENLO PARK, CA 94025

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 4 stocks valued at a total of $182.00Mil. The top holdings were VCSA(38.99%), FORG(36.56%), and SOFI(20.68%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Riverwood Capital Management Ltd.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 14,245,740-share investment in NAS:BTRS. Previously, the stock had a 25.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $6.48 during the quarter.

On 10/26/2022, BTRS Holdings Inc traded for a price of $9.42 per share and a market cap of $1.55Bil. The stock has returned 1.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, BTRS Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 5.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -21.78 and a price-sales ratio of 8.42.

During the quarter, Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. bought 500,000 shares of NYSE:VTEX for a total holding of 1,850,000. The trade had a 1.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $3.74.

On 10/26/2022, Vtex traded for a price of $3.75 per share and a market cap of $707.18Mil. The stock has returned -80.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vtex has a price-book ratio of 2.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -7.07 and a price-sales ratio of 4.91.

The guru sold out of their 6,313,795-share investment in OTCPK:ENJYQ. Previously, the stock had a 0.49% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $0.09 during the quarter.

On 10/26/2022, Legacy EJY Inc traded for a price of $0.01 per share and a market cap of $2.07Mil. The stock has returned -99.84% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Legacy EJY Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -0.24 and a price-sales ratio of 0.01.

Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. reduced their investment in NAS:SOFI by 54,621 shares. The trade had a 0.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $6.33.

On 10/26/2022, SoFi Technologies Inc traded for a price of $5.5695 per share and a market cap of $5.11Bil. The stock has returned -72.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SoFi Technologies Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.03 and a price-sales ratio of 3.78.

During the quarter, Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. bought 3,500,001 shares of NYSE:FORG for a total holding of 4,567,950. The trade had a 26.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $19.69.

On 10/26/2022, ForgeRock Inc traded for a price of $22.455 per share and a market cap of $1.91Bil. The stock has returned -23.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ForgeRock Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -26.93 and a price-sales ratio of 7.50.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.