Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

P.O. Box 32249 Raleigh, NC 27622

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 805 stocks valued at a total of $769.00Mil. The top holdings were JPST(6.66%), VGSH(5.94%), and AAPL(3.33%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC bought 790,571 shares of NAS:VGSH for a total holding of 790,783. The trade had a 5.94% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.41.

On 10/26/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $57.695 per share and a market cap of $16.63Bil. The stock has returned -4.79% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:JPST by 900,381 shares. The trade had a 5.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.87.

On 10/26/2022, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.11 per share and a market cap of $22.51Bil. The stock has returned 0.23% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VT by 265,598 shares. The trade had a 2.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $87.52.

On 10/26/2022, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF traded for a price of $83.85 per share and a market cap of $22.47Bil. The stock has returned -19.81% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a price-book ratio of 2.13.

During the quarter, Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC bought 152,215 shares of NYSE:TFC for a total holding of 194,272. The trade had a 0.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.11.

On 10/26/2022, Truist Financial Corp traded for a price of $44.39 per share and a market cap of $58.69Bil. The stock has returned -28.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Truist Financial Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-book ratio of 1.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.15 and a price-sales ratio of 2.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:TOTL by 96,311 shares. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $41.73.

On 10/26/2022, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF traded for a price of $39.47 per share and a market cap of $2.09Bil. The stock has returned -14.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.