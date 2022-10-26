Close Asset Management Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

10 EXCHANGE SQUARE LONDON, X0 EC2A 2BY

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 195 stocks valued at a total of $1.77Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(15.62%), GOOGL(14.82%), and ORLY(6.43%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Close Asset Management Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

Close Asset Management Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:HDB by 1,043,595 shares. The trade had a 2.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $61.46.

On 10/26/2022, HDFC Bank Ltd traded for a price of $61.53 per share and a market cap of $114.27Bil. The stock has returned -17.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, HDFC Bank Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-book ratio of 3.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.16 and a price-sales ratio of 7.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Close Asset Management Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:MCO by 210,200 shares. The trade had a 2.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $290.51.

On 10/26/2022, Moody's Corporation traded for a price of $259.345 per share and a market cap of $48.11Bil. The stock has returned -32.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Moody's Corporation has a price-earnings ratio of 28.33, a price-book ratio of 20.97, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.12 and a price-sales ratio of 8.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Close Asset Management Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:NVR by 13,920 shares. The trade had a 2.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $4260.64.

On 10/26/2022, NVR Inc traded for a price of $4243 per share and a market cap of $13.93Bil. The stock has returned -12.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVR Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-book ratio of 4.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.48 and a price-sales ratio of 1.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Close Asset Management Ltd bought 228,099 shares of NYSE:MMC for a total holding of 510,951. The trade had a 1.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $160.45.

On 10/26/2022, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc traded for a price of $154.445 per share and a market cap of $76.78Bil. The stock has returned -7.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-book ratio of 8.06, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.02 and a price-sales ratio of 3.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Close Asset Management Ltd reduced their investment in NAS:AMAT by 362,637 shares. The trade had a 1.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.43.

On 10/26/2022, Applied Materials Inc traded for a price of $88.22 per share and a market cap of $75.80Bil. The stock has returned -32.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Applied Materials Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-book ratio of 6.27, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.37 and a price-sales ratio of 3.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.