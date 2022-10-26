Boothe Investment Group, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

450 KINGS HWY NE DOVER, DE 19907

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 42 stocks valued at a total of $154.00Mil. The top holdings were IWM(10.03%), RYCEY(10.03%), and VXUS(7.76%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Boothe Investment Group, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 93,771 shares in OTCPK:RYCEY, giving the stock a 10.03% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $1 during the quarter.

On 10/26/2022, Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC traded for a price of $0.8785 per share and a market cap of $7.36Bil. The stock has returned -51.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -12.94 and a price-sales ratio of 0.54.

The guru established a new position worth 75,399 shares in NYSE:DVN, giving the stock a 2.94% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $62.13 during the quarter.

On 10/26/2022, Devon Energy Corp traded for a price of $76.905 per share and a market cap of $50.81Bil. The stock has returned 98.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Devon Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-book ratio of 5.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.07 and a price-sales ratio of 2.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.28, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Boothe Investment Group, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:STZ by 13,610 shares. The trade had a 2.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $243.71.

On 10/26/2022, Constellation Brands Inc traded for a price of $238.28 per share and a market cap of $44.91Bil. The stock has returned 10.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Constellation Brands Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 766.78, a price-book ratio of 4.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 42.53 and a price-sales ratio of 4.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 81,805 shares in NAS:FTNT, giving the stock a 2.61% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $54.17 during the quarter.

On 10/26/2022, Fortinet Inc traded for a price of $55.8 per share and a market cap of $43.90Bil. The stock has returned -13.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fortinet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 68.72, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 53.62 and a price-sales ratio of 12.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 99,714 shares in NYSE:USB, giving the stock a 2.61% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $46.27 during the quarter.

On 10/26/2022, U.S. Bancorp traded for a price of $42.425 per share and a market cap of $62.86Bil. The stock has returned -29.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, U.S. Bancorp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-book ratio of 1.54, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.70 and a price-sales ratio of 2.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.