Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 398 stocks valued at a total of $1.34Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(8.14%), IVV(3.99%), and AMZN(3.56%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 160,121 shares. The trade had a 1.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 10/26/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $149.36 per share and a market cap of $2,396.67Bil. The stock has returned 0.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-book ratio of 41.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.74 and a price-sales ratio of 6.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought 36,947 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 46,859. The trade had a 0.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $363.71.

On 10/26/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $352.39 per share and a market cap of $262.05Bil. The stock has returned -14.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a price-book ratio of 3.36.

During the quarter, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought 130,853 shares of NAS:SBUX for a total holding of 167,366. The trade had a 0.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $84.95.

On 10/26/2022, Starbucks Corp traded for a price of $86.72 per share and a market cap of $99.93Bil. The stock has returned -22.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Starbucks Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.29 and a price-sales ratio of 3.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 500,000 shares in NYSE:HLF, giving the stock a 0.74% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.77 during the quarter.

On 10/26/2022, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd traded for a price of $21.94 per share and a market cap of $2.15Bil. The stock has returned -52.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 6.68, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.61 and a price-sales ratio of 0.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.35, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 88,019 shares. The trade had a 0.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $126.4.

On 10/26/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $115.92 per share and a market cap of $1,185.49Bil. The stock has returned -31.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 104.27, a price-book ratio of 9.03, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.64 and a price-sales ratio of 2.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

