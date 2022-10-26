Atlas Private Wealth Management recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

3 ATRIUM DRIVE, SUITE 265 ALBANY, NY 12205

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 104 stocks valued at a total of $138.00Mil. The top holdings were FIXD(5.34%), LMBS(5.29%), and FUMB(4.86%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Atlas Private Wealth Management’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought 69,396 shares of NAS:SHY for a total holding of 71,923. The trade had a 4.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $82.09.

On 10/26/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $81.065 per share and a market cap of $28.97Bil. The stock has returned -4.84% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 100,380-share investment in ARCA:SRLN. Previously, the stock had a 2.85% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $41.92 during the quarter.

On 10/26/2022, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF traded for a price of $41.12 per share and a market cap of $6.13Bil. The stock has returned -5.92% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 91,321-share investment in ARCA:DBEF. Previously, the stock had a 2.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $35.69 during the quarter.

On 10/26/2022, Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF traded for a price of $35.4 per share and a market cap of $4.06Bil. The stock has returned -7.14% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a price-book ratio of 1.56.

The guru sold out of their 12,959-share investment in BATS:FLOT. Previously, the stock had a 0.44% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50 during the quarter.

On 10/26/2022, iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.185 per share and a market cap of $9.16Bil. The stock has returned -0.08% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 14,347-share investment in ARCA:IEV. Previously, the stock had a 0.42% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $42.27 during the quarter.

On 10/26/2022, iShares Europe ETF traded for a price of $41.38 per share and a market cap of $1.47Bil. The stock has returned -21.68% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Europe ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a price-book ratio of 1.59.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.