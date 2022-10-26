Wade Financial Advisory, Inc recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2105 SOUTH BASCOM AVE CAMPBELL, CA 95008

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 73 stocks valued at a total of $200.00Mil. The top holdings were VTI(16.60%), VV(8.80%), and EEMV(5.40%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Wade Financial Advisory, Inc’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Wade Financial Advisory, Inc bought 33,327 shares of BATS:EEMV for a total holding of 212,614. The trade had a 0.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $54.63.

On 10/26/2022, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF traded for a price of $51.2321 per share and a market cap of $7.57Bil. The stock has returned -18.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a price-book ratio of 1.63.

During the quarter, Wade Financial Advisory, Inc bought 31,150 shares of BATS:IEFA for a total holding of 113,787. The trade had a 0.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.8.

On 10/26/2022, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $56.345 per share and a market cap of $80.88Bil. The stock has returned -23.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a price-book ratio of 1.39.

Wade Financial Advisory, Inc reduced their investment in ARCA:IEMG by 31,042 shares. The trade had a 0.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.93.

On 10/26/2022, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $43.055 per share and a market cap of $56.46Bil. The stock has returned -30.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a price-book ratio of 1.50.

During the quarter, Wade Financial Advisory, Inc bought 59,864 shares of ARCA:INTF for a total holding of 308,145. The trade had a 0.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.39.

On 10/26/2022, iShares International Equity Factor ETF traded for a price of $22.4315 per share and a market cap of $749.24Mil. The stock has returned -20.87% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a price-book ratio of 1.42.

During the quarter, Wade Financial Advisory, Inc bought 41,636 shares of ARCA:FNDC for a total holding of 191,911. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.44.

On 10/26/2022, Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF traded for a price of $28.495 per share and a market cap of $2.41Bil. The stock has returned -26.11% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a price-book ratio of 0.91.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.