Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 18 stocks valued at a total of $605.00Mil. The top holdings were SPY(23.31%), VOO(20.37%), and IEFA(15.31%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance’s top five trades of the quarter.

Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance reduced their investment in ARCA:SPY by 72,570 shares. The trade had a 4.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $395.76.

On 10/26/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $383.565 per share and a market cap of $358.40Bil. The stock has returned -14.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-book ratio of 3.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.37 and a price-sales ratio of 2.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 273,450 shares in ARCA:JEPI, giving the stock a 2.31% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $54.6 during the quarter.

On 10/26/2022, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF traded for a price of $53.685 per share and a market cap of $13.84Bil. The stock has returned -4.45% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a price-book ratio of 3.80.

The guru sold out of their 51,928-share investment in NAS:QQQ. Previously, the stock had a 2.15% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $301.34 during the quarter.

On 10/26/2022, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $278.98 per share and a market cap of $151.97Bil. The stock has returned -25.62% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a price-book ratio of 5.56.

During the quarter, Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance bought 125,635 shares of BATS:MOAT for a total holding of 530,497. The trade had a 1.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $67.24.

On 10/26/2022, VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF traded for a price of $63.5041 per share and a market cap of $6.18Bil. The stock has returned -15.17% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a price-book ratio of 3.46.

The guru sold out of their 83,378-share investment in NYSE:BST. Previously, the stock had a 0.4% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $34.64 during the quarter.

On 10/26/2022, BlackRock Science and Technology Trust traded for a price of $30.835 per share and a market cap of $993.62Mil. The stock has returned -37.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a price-book ratio of 0.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.18, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

