PEAK FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 58 stocks valued at a total of $81.00Mil. The top holdings were BTAL(7.50%), SUB(6.58%), and SPAB(6.30%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PEAK FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 284,360-share investment in BATS:ICSH. Previously, the stock had a 14.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.86 during the quarter.

On 10/26/2022, BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $49.9581 per share and a market cap of $7.06Bil. The stock has returned -0.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a price-book ratio of 0.95.

The guru sold out of their 240,451-share investment in ARCA:GLDM. Previously, the stock had a 8.54% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $34.28 during the quarter.

On 10/26/2022, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust traded for a price of $33.065 per share and a market cap of $4.81Bil. The stock has returned -7.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 300,010 shares in ARCA:BTAL, giving the stock a 7.5% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $19.91 during the quarter.

On 10/26/2022, AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund traded for a price of $20.4962 per share and a market cap of $353.80Mil. The stock has returned 22.74% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a price-book ratio of 2.03.

The guru established a new position worth 52,117 shares in ARCA:SUB, giving the stock a 6.58% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $104.22 during the quarter.

On 10/26/2022, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $102.5599 per share and a market cap of $9.09Bil. The stock has returned -3.87% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 106,710-share investment in ARCA:SHM. Previously, the stock had a 4.99% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $47.12 during the quarter.

On 10/26/2022, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ETF traded for a price of $46.005 per share and a market cap of $4.52Bil. The stock has returned -5.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

