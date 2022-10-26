WIPFLI FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC, recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 2645 stocks valued at a total of $1.42Bil. The top holdings were IDEV(10.50%), AVUS(9.89%), and AVEM(6.88%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WIPFLI FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC,’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 1,700,391 shares in ARCA:DFUV, giving the stock a 3.54% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $32.52 during the quarter.

On 10/26/2022, Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF traded for a price of $33.01 per share and a market cap of $7.79Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a price-book ratio of 1.73.

WIPFLI FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC, reduced their investment in ARCA:DFAU by 820,597 shares. The trade had a 2.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.85.

On 10/26/2022, Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF traded for a price of $27.12 per share and a market cap of $2.53Bil. The stock has returned -14.19% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a price-book ratio of 3.00.

During the quarter, WIPFLI FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC, bought 202,575 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 205,590. The trade had a 1.97% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 10/26/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $149.36 per share and a market cap of $2,396.67Bil. The stock has returned 0.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-book ratio of 41.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.74 and a price-sales ratio of 6.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, WIPFLI FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC, bought 431,590 shares of ARCA:AVUS for a total holding of 2,256,772. The trade had a 1.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $68.67.

On 10/26/2022, Avantis U.S. Equity ETF traded for a price of $68.03 per share and a market cap of $2.77Bil. The stock has returned -12.03% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a price-book ratio of 2.55.

During the quarter, WIPFLI FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC, bought 77,147 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 79,109. The trade had a 1.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $264.05.

On 10/26/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $234.38 per share and a market cap of $1,741.57Bil. The stock has returned -23.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-book ratio of 10.46, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.92 and a price-sales ratio of 8.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

