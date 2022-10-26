Bard Financial Services, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

388 EAST MAIN STREET BRANFORD, CT 06405

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 294 stocks valued at a total of $1.07Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(7.72%), MSFT(4.27%), and SCHD(3.77%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Bard Financial Services, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Bard Financial Services, Inc. bought 64,699 shares of ARCA:SCHD for a total holding of 605,677. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.31.

On 10/26/2022, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF traded for a price of $72.52 per share and a market cap of $39.37Bil. The stock has returned -3.88% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a price-book ratio of 3.19.

During the quarter, Bard Financial Services, Inc. bought 107,750 shares of ARCA:CGDV for a total holding of 182,975. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.74.

On 10/26/2022, Capital Group Dividend Value ETF traded for a price of $22.43 per share and a market cap of $875.19Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a price-book ratio of 2.57.

During the quarter, Bard Financial Services, Inc. bought 40,250 shares of NAS:VYMI for a total holding of 113,125. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.12.

On 10/26/2022, Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF traded for a price of $55.21 per share and a market cap of $4.18Bil. The stock has returned -15.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a price-book ratio of 1.04.

During the quarter, Bard Financial Services, Inc. bought 12,867 shares of ARCA:VIG for a total holding of 291,264. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $148.19.

On 10/26/2022, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF traded for a price of $146.035 per share and a market cap of $61.74Bil. The stock has returned -9.55% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a price-book ratio of 3.89.

During the quarter, Bard Financial Services, Inc. bought 45,900 shares of ARCA:AMLP for a total holding of 172,075. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.75.

On 10/26/2022, Alerian MLP ETF traded for a price of $40.54 per share and a market cap of $6.81Bil. The stock has returned 21.91% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Alerian MLP ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a price-book ratio of 1.61.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.