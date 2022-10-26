B&D White Capital Company, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 61 stocks valued at a total of $267.00Mil. The top holdings were PFE(20.54%), SCHD(13.64%), and JNJ(9.37%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were B&D White Capital Company, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, B&D White Capital Company, LLC bought 1,236,800 shares of NYSE:PFE for a total holding of 1,254,405. The trade had a 20.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.59.

On 10/26/2022, Pfizer Inc traded for a price of $46.42 per share and a market cap of $260.22Bil. The stock has returned 10.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pfizer Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.08, a price-book ratio of 2.98, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.88 and a price-sales ratio of 2.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.53, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

B&D White Capital Company, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 201,595 shares. The trade had a 11.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 10/26/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $149.36 per share and a market cap of $2,396.67Bil. The stock has returned 0.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-book ratio of 41.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.74 and a price-sales ratio of 6.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 135,416-share investment in ARCA:VTI. Previously, the stock had a 10.87% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $198.53 during the quarter.

On 10/26/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $192.57 per share and a market cap of $258.44Bil. The stock has returned -17.19% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a price-book ratio of 3.10.

The guru established a new position worth 153,295 shares in NYSE:JNJ, giving the stock a 9.37% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $169.22 during the quarter.

On 10/26/2022, Johnson & Johnson traded for a price of $172.28 per share and a market cap of $452.48Bil. The stock has returned 6.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Johnson & Johnson has a price-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-book ratio of 5.93, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.98 and a price-sales ratio of 4.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, B&D White Capital Company, LLC bought 397,792 shares of ARCA:AVUS for a total holding of 401,342. The trade had a 9.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $68.67.

On 10/26/2022, Avantis U.S. Equity ETF traded for a price of $68.03 per share and a market cap of $2.77Bil. The stock has returned -12.03% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a price-book ratio of 2.55.

