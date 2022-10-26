Tanager Wealth Management LLP recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 45 stocks valued at a total of $126.00Mil. The top holdings were VTI(23.73%), STIP(10.30%), and FTSL(8.90%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 2,630,651 shares in NAS:VANI, giving the stock a 4.75% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $2.89 during the quarter.

On 10/26/2022, Vivani Medical Inc traded for a price of $1.91 per share and a market cap of $97.40Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vivani Medical Inc has a price-book ratio of 38.54 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -7.23.

During the quarter, Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought 56,592 shares of ARCA:DFSD for a total holding of 125,004. The trade had a 2.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.81.

On 10/26/2022, Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF traded for a price of $45.54 per share and a market cap of $801.50Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought 13,012 shares of ARCA:VTI for a total holding of 166,933. The trade had a 1.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $198.53.

On 10/26/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $192.57 per share and a market cap of $258.44Bil. The stock has returned -17.19% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a price-book ratio of 3.10.

During the quarter, Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought 16,374 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 69,897. The trade had a 1.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 10/26/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $149.36 per share and a market cap of $2,396.67Bil. The stock has returned 0.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-book ratio of 41.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.74 and a price-sales ratio of 6.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Tanager Wealth Management LLP reduced their investment in ARCA:EMLC by 51,812 shares. The trade had a 1.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.72.

On 10/26/2022, VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF traded for a price of $22.915 per share and a market cap of $2.66Bil. The stock has returned -18.49% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

