What is this all about?

On October 26, 2022, briefing documents posted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website identified concerns by FDA scientists regarding data submitted by Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. in support of the company’s Biologics License Application (BLA) for its neuroblastoma therapy, omburtamab.

Key issues identified by the FDA include differences between study and control populations and their impact on the control population as a comparator, results from FDA conducted analyses to examine bias, and a lack of reliable response rate data for supportive evidence of the treatment effect of omburtamab.

Previously, on April 1, 2022, Y-mAbs Therapeutics resubmitted its BLA for omburtamab after the FDA issued a Refuse to File letter regarding the company’s marketing application for the drug in children with CNS/leptomeningeal metastasis from neuroblastoma, citing portions of two modules in the application requiring further detail.

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. stock dropped more than 20% in intraday trading on October 26, 2022.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. stock and has lost money may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What is Block & Leviton doing?

Block & Leviton is investigating whether the Company committed securities law violations and may file an action to attempt to recover losses on behalf of investors who have lost money.

What should you do next?

If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at [email protected] , or by phone at (617) 398-5600.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

Many law firms have issued releases about this matter; most of those firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Block & Leviton is a law firm that actually litigates cases.

