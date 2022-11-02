Two modern-day value investors I admire, Whitney Tilson (Trades, Portfolio) and Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio), have recommended that to learn about value investing, investors should read Berkshire Hathaway’s ( BRK.A, Financial)( BRK.B, Financial) annual letters to shareholders. This series focuses on the main points Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) makes in these letters and my analysis of the lessons learned from them. In this discussion, we go over the 1977 letter.

Summary of the 1978 letter

In the first section of the letter, Buffett explained the effects the merger with Diversified Retailing Co. had on Berkshire’s accounting. After the merger, Berkshire owned 58% of Blue Chip Stamps, so it needed to be fully consolidated in the balance sheet and the income statement. Buffett wrote that full consolidation of a diverse group of businesses really obscures the economic reality and that even Berkshire itself does not consider these numbers to be useful and does not use them internally. Instead, Buffett prefers to look at reporting on a segmental level, which is found in the Management Discussion section of the annual report.

Unfortunately, Berkshire’s management’s discussion is not included in the shareholder letters available on its website (though they are available elsewhere on the internet). Buffett does still present his view of the various operating entities from the same perspective that Berkshire’s management views them in his letters thankfully. This is unlike many companies today, which annoyingly manage operations one way, but report segments in financial statements another way.

Buffett then reminded investors to be mindful of restated accounting figures after a merger as the shifting base can make comparative commentary confusing. The investor believes that while it is improper to include capital gains or losses in evaluating the performance of Berkshire in a single year, they are an important component of the longer-term record.

While 1978 was a good year for Berkshire, the guru warned the insurance cycle had turned downward in 1979 and predicted that it was almost certain that operating earnings measured by return on equity would fall. Again, we should note Buffett’s focus was on return on equity, not earnings growth, which he considers a superficial measure.

While Buffett is happy to predict near-term returns from operations, as he clearly understands the insurance industry, he noted:

"We make no attempt to predict how security markets will behave; successfully forecasting short term stock price movements is something we think neither we nor anyone else can do."

Sources of earnings

A table provided in the letter breaks out the earnings of each major operating category, including the consolidated (total) amount and the share attributable to Berkshire. These numbers do not include capital gains or losses, as noted previously, not year-to-year capital gains or losses. What we learn is that net investment income within the insurance segment dwarfs all other segments.

Buffett highlighted Blue Chip and Wesco's narrative reports from the principal executives of each company, which described their 1978 operations. He said, “Their comments should be helpful to you in understanding the underlying economic characteristics of these important partly-owned businesses.”

In this shareholder letter, we get a sense that Buffett puts a lot of value on underlying business performances of the various constituents of Berkshire. Clearly, when he is analyzing companies to invest in, he is looking at performance not at the parent or group level, but at the segment or subsidiary level, to get a clearer picture of what is happening.

Textiles

Textiles was becoming an increasingly less important business to Berkshire financially. Buffett implied that return on equity for this segment was just 7.6%, which, in the late 1970s era of high inflation, was a low number. He also stated that the book value of the plant and equipment for textiles is much lower than replacement costs, meaning that the return looked at this way is even lower. This is partly the reason why Berkshire is not investing for growth in textiles, which he explains very nicely as follows:

"But despite this 'bargain cost' of fixed assets, capital turnover is relatively low reflecting required high investment levels in receivables and inventory compared to sales. Slow capital turnover, coupled with low profit margins on sales, inevitably produces inadequate returns on capital. Obvious approaches to improved profit margins involve differentiation of product, lowered manufacturing costs through more efficient equipment or better utilization of people, redirection toward fabrics enjoying stronger market trends, etc. Our management is diligent in pursuing such objectives. The problem, of course, is that our competitors are just as diligently doing the same thing. The textile industry illustrates in textbook style how producers of relatively undifferentiated goods in capital intensive businesses must earn inadequate returns except under conditions of tight supply or real shortage. As long as excess productive capacity exists, prices tend to reflect direct operating costs rather than capital employed. Such a supply-excess condition appears likely to prevail most of the time in the textile industry, and our expectations are for profits of relatively modest amounts in relation to capital."

Insurance underwriting

Buffett wrote that although some segments were disappointing, overall, the insurance operation had an excellent year. He spent most of this section praising the various mangers in this segment. The paragraph on reinsurance I found especially interesting (emphasis mine):

"George Young’s reinsurance department continues to produce very large sums for investment relative to premium volume, and thus gives us reasonably satisfactory overall results. However, underwriting results still are not what they should be and can be. It is very easy to fool yourself regarding underwriting results in reinsurance (particularly in casualty lines involving long delays in settlement), and we believe this situation prevails with many of our competitors. Unfortunately, self-delusion in company reserving almost always leads to inadequate industry rate levels. If major factors in the market don’t know their true costs, the competitive “fall-out” hits all - even those with adequate cost knowledge. George is quite willing to reduce volume significantly, if needed, to achieve satisfactory underwriting, and we have a great deal of confidence in the long-term soundness of this business under his direction."

A recurring theme in Buffett’s letters is not to chase market share at the expense of margins. With many new lines of business being introduced in underwriting, he reminded readers that it takes at least several years to evaluate underwriting results. While underwriting performance was good in 1978, he said, “Of course we should expect a good year when the industry is flying high, as in 1978.” These are wise words, and we must remember to evaluate business performance relative to the overall industry. The investor noted that high inflation is a real danger to underwriting margins as costs will probably rise faster than Berkshire’s insurance businesses could raise rates for 1979.

With that said, Buffett clearly believes the industry has structural advantages and said he was looking for expansion. This is probably a combination of is long-term high profitability and the fact the industry lends itself to Buffett’s analytical character. He said:

"It is not easy to buy a good insurance business, but our experience has been that it is easier to buy one than create one. However, we will continue to try both approaches, since the rewards for success in this field can be exceptional."

Insurance Investments

Buffett highlighted the four things he looks for when investing:

"(1) Businesses we can understand (2) with favorable long-term prospects (3) operated by honest and competent people, and (4) priced very attractively."

He said it is relatively easy to find investments with the first three features, but rarely the fourth. However, given that from the end of 1975 to 1978 the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined from 852 to 805, Buffett noted it was a marvelous period for the value-oriented equity buyer, so Berkshire was an active buyer of stocks.

Buffett also took a dig at pension fund managers who had been allocating to equities more at the top of the market and less at the bottom of the market.

In terms of portfolio construction, he said:

"Our policy is to concentrate holdings. We try to avoid buying a little of this or that when we are only lukewarm about the business or its price. When we are convinced as to attractiveness, we believe in buying worthwhile amounts."

Berkshire insurance’s top eight equity holdings accounted for 74.2% of its total portfolio.

Interestingly, one of those eight holdings was SAFECO, which the investor said “probably is the best run large property and casualty insurance company in the United States.” Buffett explained that the stock was substantially undervalued and he considered it “a much better insurance operation than our own.” This proves Buffett’s earlier point to invest in businesses you understand. Berkshire knows insurance, so it is well qualified to invest in the best insurance businesses. He also said he did not need to be a majority investor as he had no reason to influence management. Also, the price in the stock market “is far better than any in which we might negotiate purchase of a controlling interest.” So Buffett was very happy to be a passive investor because he had high conviction in the value of the business and management’s competence.

The last three paragraphs in the Insurance Investments section give us a very good lesson into financial analysis and capital allocation. The point is that reported earnings for Berkshire do not always do it justice because not all profits are distributed as dividends. He emphasized that the portion that is retained earnings, “although not reportable, to be just as real in terms of eventual benefit to us as the amount distributed.”

In addition, he wrote:

"The aggregate level of such retained earnings attributable to our equity interests in fine companies is becoming quite substantial. It does not enter into our reported operating earnings, but we feel it well may have equal long-term significance to our shareholders. Our hope is that conditions continue to prevail in securities markets which allow our insurance companies to buy large amounts of underlying earning power for relatively modest outlays. At some point market conditions undoubtedly will again preclude such bargain buying but, in the meantime, we will try to make the most of opportunities."

Banking

Berkshire was required to divest its bank by the end of 1980. Buffett said it was not surprising that “the most likely approach is to spin it off to Berkshire shareholders some time in the second half of 1980.” This way, the conglomerate is not selling into a market that might not value the business properly and its shareholders can make their own decisions to hold or sell as they see fit.

Buffett spends most of the banking section praising its management. He wrote:

"Our experience has been that the manager of an already high-cost operation frequently is uncommonly resourceful in finding new ways to add to overhead, while the manager of a tightly-run operation usually continues to find additional methods to curtail costs, even when his costs are already well below those of his competitors. No one has demonstrated this latter ability better than Gene Abegg."

What can we take away from the 1978 letter?

In this letter, we learn the importance of distinguishing between regulatory consolidated financial reporting and the underlying economic characteristics of the businesses Berkshire (or any diversified business) holds by focusing on segmental reporting, return on capital and performance relative to a business’ wider industry. So it is just as important to read the management discussion as it is to look at financial statements.

We also need to think about retained earnings as a source of underlying earnings power, which means the dividend yield might be less important if you are a long-term investor. A lot of investors forget that we should focus on total returns, not just capital appreciation or yield. Although Buffett does not use this language, this is what he is getting at. Retained earnings is future growth if the business is allocating capital properly.