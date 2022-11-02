COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bath & Body Works announces Kelie Charles has joined the company as VP, Chief Diversity Officer. Charles will be the principal diversity, equity and inclusion leader and strategist for the company, working closely with associates and senior leadership to continue to evolve and refine the company’s journey to becoming an even more diverse, equitable and inclusive organization.



Charles joins Bath & Body Works from The Home Depot where she led the company in defining the DEI strategy, programs and initiatives for associates, communities and suppliers. She is highly regarded for her accomplishments, including devising strategies for the professional development of diverse associates and partnering to strengthen talent management processes to be more inclusive and equitable. She brings deep experience in retail, previously working as a buyer for Target and as a merchant for The Home Depot.

Charles and the Bath & Body Works DEI team will partner with executives and senior leaders to develop, resource and accelerate DEI strategies and enterprise-level programs that enable, promote and advance a high-performing, diverse and inclusive workforce.

“At Bath & Body Works, our purpose goes beyond selling products. We believe that diversity, equity and inclusion make us stronger, and it’s one of our core values as company,” says Deon Riley, Bath & Body Works Chief Human Resources Officer. “Kelie brings a deep experience in this area to help forward this work for our organization.”

“Diversity, equity and inclusion is more than just the right thing to do, it is a business imperative,” says Kelie Charles. “Bath and Body Works weaves DEI into all facets of its business and I am excited to join the team in supporting the diversity of our associates, customers, and communities.”

To learn more about diversity, equity and inclusion at Bath & Body Works, visit bbwinc.com.

