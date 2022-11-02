FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, announced the grand opening of its model homes and amenity center in its Regency at Waterside community in Ambler, Pennsylvania. The model home park, the largest in the Company’s Pennsylvania Division, boasts a stand-alone modern farmhouse-inspired sales center and eight professionally decorated model homes. In addition, the state-of-the-art community clubhouse and on-site amenity center is now open.

Comprised of 496 luxury homes, and set among 227 acres of lush landscape in Ambler, Montgomery County, Regency at Waterside is a premier active-adult community for residents age 55+. Four collections of homes are available for sale and feature single-family and carriage-style townhome designs with first-floor primary bedroom suite options in most home designs, modern open-concept layouts with single-story living options, and optional luxury outdoor living spaces. Homeowners enjoy scenic views with water features throughout the community as well as resort-style amenities.

Luxury living extends outside the home with the 10,000 square-foot community clubhouse featuring an outdoor swimming pool, poolside cabanas, pavilion with grill area, fire pit, dog park, and more. Inside the clubhouse, residents can enjoy the lap pool, fitness center, yoga studio, and game room. Located adjacent to the outdoor pool area are the bocce courts, pickleball courts, and a putting green. Walking trails wind throughout the community.

“Regency at Waterside is the epitome of luxury and lifestyle in the heart of suburban Philadelphia,” said John Dean, Division President of Toll Brothers in Pennsylvania. “We are thrilled to celebrate the opening of our incredible model homes and stunning community clubhouse.”

Toll Brothers Regency active-adult communities across the United States are planned with the active lifestyles of their residents in mind. Each community offers exquisitely designed homes with an array of luxury resort-style amenities, activities, and social events available for residents 55 years of age or older.

Toll Brothers homes within Regency at Waterside are priced from the upper $500,000s. To learn more about Regency at Waterside and to tour the model homes, interested home buyers can call (855) 872-8205 or visit RegencyAtWaterside.com.

