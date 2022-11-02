Travel+%2B+Leisure+Co. ( NYSE:TNL, Financial), the world’s leading membership and leisure travel company, today announced its recognition by Forbes magazine as one of the World’s Best Employers for 2022. The award list is now live on the Forbes+website.

Travel + Leisure Co. Named to Forbes List of World’s Best Employers

The annual list is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provide. Results are based on independent surveys of roughly 150,000 employees in more than 55 countries around the world and the list recognizes the top 800 companies across the globe that received the highest total scores of feedback from employees.

“Our associates are the heart of Travel+ Leisure Co., and they are driven by a shared commitment to deliver unforgettable vacations to the world’s travelers,” said Kimberly Marshall, Chief Human Resources Officer of Travel + Leisure Co. “Our company is fueled by our people-first, inclusive environment where care, fun, opportunity and impact are the four pillars of our culture.”

Participants were asked to rate employers according to various topics such as image, trust, gender equality, corporate social responsibility, culture, and benefits. Over 1,000,000 data points were analyzed.

About Travel + Leisure Co.

Travel + Leisure Co. ( NYSE:TNL, Financial) is the world’s leading membership and leisure travel company, with nearly 20 travel brands across its resort, travel club, and lifestyle portfolio. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the largest vacation ownership company with more than 245 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the world’s foremost membership travel business that includes the largest vacation exchange company and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring top travel content and travel services including the brand’s eponymous travel club. At Travel + Leisure Co., our global team of associates brings hospitality to millions each year, turning vacation inspiration into exceptional travel experiences. We put the world on vacation. Learn more at travelandleisureco.com.

