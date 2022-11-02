Analog+Devices%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) today announced it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 at 7:00 a.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. Following the press release, the Company will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time, the same day. Vincent Roche, Chief Executive Officer and Chair, Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah, Executive Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, and Michael Lucarelli, Vice President of Investor Relations and FP&A will discuss ADI’s results and business outlook.

The conference call can be accessed live on the internet on Analog Devices’ Investor Relations website at investor.analog.com, or by telephone as follows:

Participant Dial-In (toll free): 1-833-630-1956

International Participant Dial-In: 1-412-317-1837

Both the press release and archived webcast will be available following the call at investor.analog.com.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) operates at the center of the modern digital economy, converting real-world phenomena into actionable insight with its comprehensive suite of analog and mixed signal, power management, radio frequency (RF), and digital and sensor technologies. ADI serves 125,000 customers worldwide with more than 75,000 products in the industrial, communications, automotive, and consumer markets. ADI is headquartered in Wilmington, MA. Visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.analog.com.

