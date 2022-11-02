INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. ( VWE and VWEWW) (“VWE” or the “Company”), one of the fastest-growing wine producers in the U.S. with an industry leading direct-to-customer platform, announced today that it will release its first quarter fiscal year 2023 results after the close of financial markets on Wednesday, November 9, 2022.



The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review the financial and operating results for the period and discuss its corporate strategy and outlook. A question-and-answer session will follow.

First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Conference Call and Webcast

Wednesday, November 9, 2022

4:45 p.m. ET / 1:45 p.m. PT

Phone: 1-631-891-4304

Webcast and accompanying slide presentation: ir.vintagewineestates.com

An audio replay of the call will be available from approximately 7:45 p.m. ET / 4:45 p.m. PT on the day of the call through Wednesday, November 16, 2022. To listen to the audio replay, dial 1-412-317-6671 and enter the conference ID number 10020403. Alternatively, you may access the webcast replay at ir.vintagewineestates.com, where a transcript will be posted once available.

About Vintage Wine Estates, Inc.

Vintage Wine Estates is a family of wineries and wines whose mission is to produce the finest quality wines and provide incredible customer experiences with wineries throughout Napa, Sonoma, California’s Central Coast, Oregon and Washington State. Since its founding 20 years ago, the Company has grown to be the 14th largest wine producer in the U.S. selling more than two million nine-liter equivalent cases annually. To consistently drive growth, the Company curates, creates, stewards and markets its many brands and services to customers and end consumers via a balanced omni-channel strategy encompassing direct-to-consumer, wholesale and exclusive brand arrangements with national retailers. While VWE is diverse across price points and varietals with nearly 60 brands ranging from $10 to $150 at retail, its primary focus is on the fastest growing luxury segment of the wine industry with the majority of brands selling over $15 per bottle. The Company regularly posts updates and additional information at www.vintagewineestates.com.

Contacts: Investors

Deborah K. Pawlowski, Kei Advisors LLC

[email protected]

Phone: 716.843.3908 Media

Mary Ann Vangrin

[email protected]



