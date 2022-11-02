Fiverr International Ltd, (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, today announced that Micha Kaufman, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Ofer Katz, President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the upcoming​​ RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference.

Date: Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Time: 11:10 am Eastern Time

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the Events & Presentations section of Fiverr's investor relations website, https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.fiverr.com. An archived replay of the audio webcast will be available following the live presentation from the same website.

