Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) today announced that it has been named a Champion of Board Diversity for the second year in a row by the Forum of Executive Women, a leading organization focused on the advancement of women in the Greater Philadelphia business community. The organization’s annual Champions of Board Diversity list recognizes major Philadelphia-area companies that have 30 percent or greater female representation on their boards of directors.

“Diversity in the boardroom, and at all levels of the organization, encourages engagement and challenges conventions, which we believe is essential to our success,” said Chief Executive Officer Rick Thornberry. “Our board reflects our team whose diverse talents and perspectives come together to deliver innovative solutions and meaningful results for our customers, our employees and our company. As one of only 35 public companies in the Greater Philadelphia Region to have at least 30 percent women on our Board, we are honored to receive this meaningful recognition once again as it is a testament to our progress in fostering diversity at all levels.”

Recent Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Highlights at Radian

Radian’s strategic objectives and initiatives relating to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) are driven by its formal DEI program and Executive Inclusion Council (EIC).

Gender equality is a core component of the company’s overall DEI strategy. Radian has been included for five consecutive years on the %3Cb%3EBloomberg+Gender-Equality+Index+%28GEI%29%3C%2Fb%3E, which highlights companies dedicated to advancing women’s equality in the workplace.

CEO Rick Thornberry signed the "%3Cb%3ECEO+Action+for+Diversity+and+Inclusion%3C%2Fb%3E" pledge to create a more diverse, inclusive and equitable workforce, which has been signed by more than 2,000 business leaders across various industries and is the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace. By signing the pledge, Radian has committed to cultivating a trusting environment where all ideas and employees are welcomed.

Starting in 2021, inspired by CEO Action’s annual “%3Cb%3EDay+of+Understanding%3C%2Fb%3E,” Radian has been holding an annual “Week of Understanding” that bring employees together to have open and meaningful conversations designed to explore blind spots and unconscious biases, and foster a more inclusive workplace.

Radian has instituted a recruiting capability dedicated to diversity, improved its internal reporting capabilities regarding diversity, trained all managers on unconscious bias, and is carrying out an initiative to train all employees on unconscious bias.

Radian has established Employee Resource Groups (ERG) to support the company's intention around ensuring an inclusive and diverse culture. ERGs look to foster awareness, respect, and inclusion in the Radian workplace through the work they do. Each ERG is led by employees with shared interests and like backgrounds, who come together to serve a common purpose. Currently, Radian has four active ERGs.

About Radian’s Corporate Responsibility Program

Radian’s DEI efforts are part of its broader Corporate Responsibility Program, which focuses on supporting the company’s commitment to environmental, health and safety, corporate social responsibility, corporate governance, sustainability, and other public policy matters relevant to the company and its operations. This program aligns with Radian’s company-wide commitments to continue to be responsible corporate citizens with a positive impact in the community and with the people it serves.

A %3Cb%3Ereport%3C%2Fb%3E and %3Cb%3Ewebsite%3C%2Fb%3E provide further information about the company’s Corporate Responsibility programs and practices, including how its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) efforts help achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) and correspond to the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standards for the Insurance sector.

About Radian

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) is ensuring the American dream of homeownership responsibly and sustainably through products and services that include industry-leading mortgage insurance and a comprehensive suite of mortgage, risk, title, valuation, asset management and other real estate services. We are powered by technology, informed by data and driven to deliver new and better ways to transact and manage risk. Visit %3Cb%3Eradian.com%3C%2Fb%3E and %3Cb%3Ehomegenius.com%3C%2Fb%3E to learn more about how Radian and its pioneering homegenius platform are building a smarter future for mortgage and real estate services.

