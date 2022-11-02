Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Nov 02, 2022!

Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Cash Dividend

2 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. ( HWBK) announced today that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per common share, payable January 1, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2022.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc., a financial-bank holding company headquartered in Jefferson City, Missouri, is the parent company of Hawthorn Bank of Jefferson City, Missouri with additional locations in the Missouri communities of Lee's Summit, Liberty, St. Louis, Springfield, Independence, Columbia, Clinton, Osceola, Warsaw, Belton, Drexel, Harrisonville, California and St. Robert, Missouri.

Statements made in this press release that suggest Hawthorn Bancshares' or management's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, or predictions of the future include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. It is important to note that actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements is contained from time to time in the Company's quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this communication, and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein, except as required by law.

Contact:
Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc.
Stephen E. Guthrie 
Chief Financial Officer
TEL: 573.761.6100
Fax: 573.761.6272
www.HawthornBancshares.com
