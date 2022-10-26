Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Nov 02, 2022!

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Regular Fourth Quarter Dividend

4 minutes ago
PR Newswire

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of fifty one cents ($0.51) per share on the Common Stock of the Company, payable on December 16, 2022 to Stockholders of Record as of December 2, 2022.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (

NYSE:AJG, Financial), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Contact:
Ray Iardella
VP – Investor Relations
630-285-3661/[email protected]

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

