M&T Bank Corporation to Participate in the BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference

5 minutes ago
PR Newswire

BUFFALO, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2022

BUFFALO, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE: MTB)("M&T") will participate in the BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference being held in Boston, MA. Representatives of M&T are scheduled to deliver a presentation to investors and analysts on November 3, 2022 at 11:15 a.m. (ET).

The conference will take place at the Four Seasons Hotel Boston. A link to the webcast will be available at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations. The webcast may contain material information as well as forward-looking information, and cautionary statements regarding such forward-looking information will be available on the webcast link.

About M&T Bank

M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services in 12 states across the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

