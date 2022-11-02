Executive Summary

Third quarter 2022 EMD returns reflected the continued deterioration of global economic and market conditions:

Hard Currency Debt EMBIG-D index was down -4.6%; index losses were driven by the upward trend in U.S. Treasury yields (-4.9% contribution) and widening credit spreads (+0.4%).

EMBIG-D index was down -4.6%; index losses were driven by the upward trend in U.S. Treasury yields (-4.9% contribution) and widening credit spreads (+0.4%). Local Debt GBI-EMGD index was also down, by -4.7%, as both currency returns (-4.3% contribution) and local rates (-0.4%) produced losses during the quarter.

As we enter the fourth quarter of 2022 our valuation metrics for emerging debt are more compelling than they were at the beginning of the quarter:

Hard currency debt valuations continued to improve and are at very attractive levels, thanks to further widening in sovereign spreads coupled with relatively stable credit ratings.

continued to improve and are at very attractive levels, thanks to further widening in sovereign spreads coupled with relatively stable credit ratings. Emerging Currencies are currently moving toward the high end of the neutral range of fair value as the inflation and growth environment becomes less negative while long-term valuation signals show more attractiveness.

are currently moving toward the high end of the neutral range of fair value as the inflation and growth environment becomes less negative while long-term valuation signals show more attractiveness. Interest rate valuations point to attractive levels of emerging local interest rates relative to U.S. dollar interest rates. Our metric, while lower than in the past one year, remains wide by historical standards.

In this piece, we update our valuation charts and commentary, with additional details on our methodology available upon request. 1

External Debt Valuation

The EMBIG-D benchmark’s mid spread over Treasuries widened by 19 bps in Q2, ending the quarter at 570 bps. As seen in Exhibit 1, the fair market multiple is the benchmark’s credit spread to the spread that would be required to compensate for credit losses. This ratio rose marginally over the course of the quarter. The multiple stood at 4.3 on September 30, 2022, up from 4.2 on June 30, 2022.

A NOTE ABOUT OUR METRICS

QVU metrics are designed to give asset allocators a time series of risk premia associated with the two sovereign emerging debt benchmarks for hard and local currency. The purpose is to help allocators time investing decisions. Our team uses them to create blended benchmark portfolios. We cover the pricing of credit in EMBIG-D; and currencies and rates in GBI-EMGD by comparing prices to relevant fundamentals.

Technical appendices covering methodology are available from your GMO.

Credit spread widening was the main driver for the increase in the multiple over the quarter, as the multiple’s denominator – the fair value spread or expected credit loss – rose only marginally to 133 at the end of September. Regular readers will recall that this fair value spread is a function of the weighted-average credit rating of the benchmark, along with historical sovereign credit transition data and an assumption about recovery values given default. 2

U.S. Treasury yields rose sharply, and the curve inverted during the quarter, with the 10-year yield rising by 82 bps and having a negative impact on benchmark returns. While long-end U.S. Treasury yields trended upward during the quarter, the slope of the 10-year forward curve inverted from 5 bps to -23 bps as of the end of September (the entire curve shifted higher by about 50-80 bps). This indicates the market is pricing in less of a cushion for rising rates, as the forward curve represents the path that would make an investor indifferent to holding Treasuries and cash. We view the decline in slope as reducing the prospective relative valuation of 10-year risk-free rates versus cash relative to the previous quarter.

