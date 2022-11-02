International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE: INSW) (the “Company” or “INSW”) announced today that it plans to release third quarter 2022 results before market open on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. The Company will host a conference call for investors at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (“ET”) on the same day.

Conference Call Details:

Date: Tuesday, November 8, 2022 Time 9:00 AM ET Dial-in Numbers US: +1 (844) 200-6205 International: +1 (929) 526-1599 Conference ID 110251

A live webcast of the conference call will be available from the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.intlseas.com%2F.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available starting at 12:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 through 11:59 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 by dialing +1 (866) 813-9403 for domestic callers and +44 204 525 0658 for international callers, and entering Access Code 356047.

About International Seaways, Inc.

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE: INSW) is one of the largest tanker companies worldwide providing energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in International Flag markets. International Seaways owns and operates a fleet of 78 vessels, including 13 VLCCs (including three newbuildings), 13 Suezmaxes, five Aframaxes/LR2s, eight LR1s and 39 MR tankers. International Seaways has an experienced team committed to the very best operating practices and the highest levels of customer service and operational efficiency. International Seaways is headquartered in New York City, NY. Additional information is available at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.intlseas.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, the Company may make or approve certain statements in future filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), in press releases, or in oral or written presentations by representatives of the Company. All statements other than statements of historical facts should be considered forward-looking statements. These matters or statements may relate to the consequences of the Company’s merger with Diamond S and plans to issue dividends, its prospects, including statements regarding vessel acquisitions, expected synergies, trends in the tanker markets, and possibilities of strategic alliances and investments. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current plans, estimates and projections, and are subject to change based on a number of factors. Investors should carefully consider the risk factors outlined in more detail in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2021 for the Company, the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and in similar sections of other filings made by the Company with the SEC from time to time. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements and written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or its representatives after the date of this release are qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained in this paragraph and in other reports previously or hereafter filed by the Company with the SEC.

