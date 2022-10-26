ADAMS DIVERSIFIED EQUITY FUND, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 92 stocks valued at a total of $2.00Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(7.18%), AAPL(6.78%), and GOOGL(3.98%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ADAMS DIVERSIFIED EQUITY FUND, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 269,400-share investment in NYSE:ABT. Previously, the stock had a 1.39% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $106.59 during the quarter.

On 10/26/2022, Abbott Laboratories traded for a price of $98.42 per share and a market cap of $172.36Bil. The stock has returned -21.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Abbott Laboratories has a price-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-book ratio of 4.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.01 and a price-sales ratio of 3.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

ADAMS DIVERSIFIED EQUITY FUND, INC. reduced their investment in NYSE:LLY by 75,000 shares. The trade had a 1.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $316.83.

On 10/26/2022, Eli Lilly and Co traded for a price of $357.86 per share and a market cap of $340.03Bil. The stock has returned 45.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eli Lilly and Co has a price-earnings ratio of 57.91, a price-book ratio of 39.78, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 43.32 and a price-sales ratio of 11.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 119,000 shares in NAS:TSCO, giving the stock a 1.1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $194.66 during the quarter.

On 10/26/2022, Tractor Supply Co traded for a price of $215.96 per share and a market cap of $23.97Bil. The stock has returned 6.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tractor Supply Co has a price-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-book ratio of 12.35, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.45 and a price-sales ratio of 1.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 156,900 shares in NYSE:ABC, giving the stock a 1.06% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $143.61 during the quarter.

On 10/26/2022, AmerisourceBergen Corp traded for a price of $154.69 per share and a market cap of $32.06Bil. The stock has returned 27.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AmerisourceBergen Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-book ratio of 143.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.64 and a price-sales ratio of 0.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.17, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 115,100-share investment in NYSE:CAT. Previously, the stock had a 0.98% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $182.67 during the quarter.

On 10/26/2022, Caterpillar Inc traded for a price of $196.96 per share and a market cap of $103.98Bil. The stock has returned 0.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Caterpillar Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-book ratio of 6.61, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.09 and a price-sales ratio of 1.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

