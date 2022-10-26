TRUIST FINANCIAL CORP recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 2471 stocks valued at a total of $52.10Bil. The top holdings were IVV(4.17%), SPY(2.40%), and MSFT(2.19%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were TRUIST FINANCIAL CORP’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, TRUIST FINANCIAL CORP bought 7,384,393 shares of BATS:GOVT for a total holding of 42,157,829. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.61.

On 10/26/2022, iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $22.45 per share and a market cap of $21.61Bil. The stock has returned -13.75% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, TRUIST FINANCIAL CORP bought 2,534,021 shares of ARCA:XLP for a total holding of 3,224,394. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.87.

On 10/26/2022, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $71.54 per share and a market cap of $15.35Bil. The stock has returned 2.64% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a price-book ratio of 4.89.

TRUIST FINANCIAL CORP reduced their investment in ARCA:XLF by 5,058,551 shares. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $32.9.

On 10/26/2022, Financial Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $33.09 per share and a market cap of $29.81Bil. The stock has returned -16.92% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Financial Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a price-book ratio of 1.38.

During the quarter, TRUIST FINANCIAL CORP bought 1,298,447 shares of NAS:IEI for a total holding of 1,844,460. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.05.

On 10/26/2022, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $113.69 per share and a market cap of $12.02Bil. The stock has returned -10.98% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, TRUIST FINANCIAL CORP bought 1,462,621 shares of ARCA:BIL for a total holding of 4,312,472. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.19.

On 10/26/2022, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF traded for a price of $91.57 per share and a market cap of $26.60Bil. The stock has returned 0.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

