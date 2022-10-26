ADAMS NATURAL RESOURCES FUND, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 56 stocks valued at a total of $548.00Mil. The top holdings were XOM(21.08%), CVX(14.66%), and COP(9.13%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ADAMS NATURAL RESOURCES FUND, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, ADAMS NATURAL RESOURCES FUND, INC. bought 80,300 shares of NYSE:HES for a total holding of 134,000. The trade had a 1.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.83.

On 10/26/2022, Hess Corp traded for a price of $142.29 per share and a market cap of $44.06Bil. The stock has returned 61.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Hess Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 30.20, a price-book ratio of 6.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.97 and a price-sales ratio of 4.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.32, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

ADAMS NATURAL RESOURCES FUND, INC. reduced their investment in NAS:APA by 113,300 shares. The trade had a 0.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $35.75.

On 10/26/2022, APA Corp traded for a price of $46.08 per share and a market cap of $15.05Bil. The stock has returned 65.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, APA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 5.18, a price-book ratio of 26.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.29 and a price-sales ratio of 1.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

ADAMS NATURAL RESOURCES FUND, INC. reduced their investment in NYSE:CVX by 20,100 shares. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $152.51.

On 10/26/2022, Chevron Corp traded for a price of $177.09 per share and a market cap of $346.64Bil. The stock has returned 60.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chevron Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-book ratio of 2.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.28 and a price-sales ratio of 1.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

ADAMS NATURAL RESOURCES FUND, INC. reduced their investment in NYSE:LYB by 30,300 shares. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $84.48.

On 10/26/2022, LyondellBasell Industries NV traded for a price of $82.22 per share and a market cap of $26.82Bil. The stock has returned -11.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, LyondellBasell Industries NV has a price-earnings ratio of 4.98, a price-book ratio of 2.20, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.56 and a price-sales ratio of 0.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, ADAMS NATURAL RESOURCES FUND, INC. bought 26,300 shares of NYSE:XOM for a total holding of 1,323,230. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.3.

On 10/26/2022, Exxon Mobil Corp traded for a price of $107.14 per share and a market cap of $446.52Bil. The stock has returned 68.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-book ratio of 2.51, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 58.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.95 and a price-sales ratio of 1.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

