CONNABLE OFFICE INC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

136 E MICHIGAN AVE STE 1201 KALAMAZOO, MI 49007-3936

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 203 stocks valued at a total of $615.00Mil. The top holdings were SPY(16.67%), EEM(7.46%), and VEA(7.40%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CONNABLE OFFICE INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 862,800-share investment in BATS:IEFA. Previously, the stock had a 7.77% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $58.8 during the quarter.

On 10/26/2022, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $56.21 per share and a market cap of $80.68Bil. The stock has returned -23.59% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a price-book ratio of 1.39.

The guru established a new position worth 1,253,209 shares in ARCA:VEA, giving the stock a 7.4% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $40.64 during the quarter.

On 10/26/2022, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $38.85 per share and a market cap of $90.64Bil. The stock has returned -23.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a price-book ratio of 1.36.

The guru established a new position worth 108,967 shares in NAS:EMB, giving the stock a 1.41% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $84.77 during the quarter.

On 10/26/2022, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF traded for a price of $79.76 per share and a market cap of $13.77Bil. The stock has returned -24.01% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 136,331 shares in ARCA:ARKK, giving the stock a 0.84% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $44.52 during the quarter.

On 10/26/2022, ARK Innovation ETF traded for a price of $37.89 per share and a market cap of $7.42Bil. The stock has returned -68.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, ARK Innovation ETF has a price-book ratio of 2.89.

The guru sold out of their 76,776-share investment in ARCA:ARKW. Previously, the stock had a 0.58% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $54.12 during the quarter.

On 10/26/2022, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF traded for a price of $47.13 per share and a market cap of $1.24Bil. The stock has returned -69.13% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a price-book ratio of 3.02.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

