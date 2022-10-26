BEACH INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC/PA recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 146 stocks valued at a total of $703.00Mil. The top holdings were NEP(13.38%), EPD(7.93%), and ET(4.49%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BEACH INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC/PA’s top five trades of the quarter.

BEACH INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC/PA reduced their investment in NYSE:UNH by 26,803 shares. The trade had a 1.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $525.83.

On 10/26/2022, UnitedHealth Group Inc traded for a price of $543.17 per share and a market cap of $508.07Bil. The stock has returned 20.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UnitedHealth Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-book ratio of 6.51, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.99 and a price-sales ratio of 1.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 245,556-share investment in NYSE:TTE. Previously, the stock had a 1.62% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50.24 during the quarter.

On 10/26/2022, TotalEnergies SE traded for a price of $53.76 per share and a market cap of $137.49Bil. The stock has returned 11.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TotalEnergies SE has a price-earnings ratio of 7.64, a price-book ratio of 1.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.26 and a price-sales ratio of 0.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

BEACH INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC/PA reduced their investment in NYSE:SHEL by 121,235 shares. The trade had a 0.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.53.

On 10/26/2022, Shell PLC traded for a price of $53.31 per share and a market cap of $186.11Bil. The stock has returned 12.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Shell PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 6.21, a price-book ratio of 1.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.25 and a price-sales ratio of 0.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 209,844 shares in NYSE:UBER, giving the stock a 0.79% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $27.63 during the quarter.

On 10/26/2022, Uber Technologies Inc traded for a price of $28.2 per share and a market cap of $55.83Bil. The stock has returned -38.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Uber Technologies Inc has a price-book ratio of 8.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -6.86 and a price-sales ratio of 2.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.42, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 102,688-share investment in NYSE:NEM. Previously, the stock had a 0.77% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $46.72 during the quarter.

On 10/26/2022, Newmont Corp traded for a price of $43.77 per share and a market cap of $34.74Bil. The stock has returned -20.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Newmont Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 44.21, a price-book ratio of 1.62, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.08 and a price-sales ratio of 2.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.54, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

