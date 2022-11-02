Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (“Accelerate” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AXDX) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On October 21, 2022, after the market closed, Accelerate disclosed that it had received a request from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to immediately discontinue the marketing and distribution of its Accelerate Arc system and related BC Kit for a particular diagnostic use.

On this news, Accelerate’s stock fell $0.62, or 39%, to close at $0.97 per share on October 24, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchasedAccelerate securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

