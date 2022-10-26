FISHMAN JAY A LTD/MI recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 90 stocks valued at a total of $691.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(25.07%), AMZN(6.89%), and BX(6.24%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were FISHMAN JAY A LTD/MI’s top five trades of the quarter.

FISHMAN JAY A LTD/MI reduced their investment in NAS:META by 12,860 shares. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $162.08.

On 10/26/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $129.82 per share and a market cap of $348.90Bil. The stock has returned -58.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-book ratio of 2.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.55 and a price-sales ratio of 2.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.34, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, FISHMAN JAY A LTD/MI bought 11,425 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 421,605. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $126.4.

On 10/26/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $115.66 per share and a market cap of $1,178.29Bil. The stock has returned -31.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 103.64, a price-book ratio of 8.97, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.52 and a price-sales ratio of 2.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.59, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

FISHMAN JAY A LTD/MI reduced their investment in NAS:SPLK by 8,715 shares. The trade had a 0.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.04.

On 10/26/2022, Splunk Inc traded for a price of $81.96 per share and a market cap of $13.33Bil. The stock has returned -51.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Splunk Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -20.49 and a price-sales ratio of 4.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.41, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, FISHMAN JAY A LTD/MI bought 7,000 shares of NYSE:NEE for a total holding of 57,590. The trade had a 0.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $84.84.

On 10/26/2022, NextEra Energy Inc traded for a price of $75.6 per share and a market cap of $148.54Bil. The stock has returned -9.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NextEra Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 57.72, a price-book ratio of 4.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 29.40 and a price-sales ratio of 8.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, FISHMAN JAY A LTD/MI bought 25,800 shares of NAS:ARQT for a total holding of 46,800. The trade had a 0.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.66.

On 10/26/2022, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc traded for a price of $16.62 per share and a market cap of $1.00Bil. The stock has returned -23.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.34 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -3.10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

