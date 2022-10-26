DELTEC ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 228 stocks valued at a total of $407.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(7.46%), GOOGL(6.44%), and UBER(5.05%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were DELTEC ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

DELTEC ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:UBER by 259,519 shares. The trade had a 1.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.63.

On 10/26/2022, Uber Technologies Inc traded for a price of $28.2 per share and a market cap of $55.83Bil. The stock has returned -38.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Uber Technologies Inc has a price-book ratio of 8.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -6.86 and a price-sales ratio of 2.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.42, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 32,295 shares in NAS:FANG, giving the stock a 0.95% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $124.78 during the quarter.

On 10/26/2022, Diamondback Energy Inc traded for a price of $155.38 per share and a market cap of $27.62Bil. The stock has returned 45.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Diamondback Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.32, a price-book ratio of 2.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.07 and a price-sales ratio of 3.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 88,380 shares in NAS:MRVL, giving the stock a 0.93% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.51 during the quarter.

On 10/26/2022, Marvell Technology Inc traded for a price of $38.75 per share and a market cap of $33.04Bil. The stock has returned -42.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Marvell Technology Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.11 and a price-sales ratio of 5.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.55, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

DELTEC ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:EQT by 96,835 shares. The trade had a 0.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.37.

On 10/26/2022, EQT Corp traded for a price of $39.01 per share and a market cap of $14.41Bil. The stock has returned 74.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, EQT Corp has a price-book ratio of 1.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.33 and a price-sales ratio of 1.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.40, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, DELTEC ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC bought 97,846 shares of NYSE:AR for a total holding of 330,846. The trade had a 0.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.92.

On 10/26/2022, Antero Resources Corp traded for a price of $35.47 per share and a market cap of $10.86Bil. The stock has returned 70.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Antero Resources Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-book ratio of 1.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.24 and a price-sales ratio of 1.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

