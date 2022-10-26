Canal Insurance CO recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 103 stocks valued at a total of $335.00Mil. The top holdings were NOC(5.62%), MSFT(5.17%), and CVS(4.69%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Canal Insurance CO’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 35,000 shares in NYSE:VLO, giving the stock a 1.11% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $110.04 during the quarter.

On 10/26/2022, Valero Energy Corp traded for a price of $126.74 per share and a market cap of $49.93Bil. The stock has returned 59.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Valero Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 7.32, a price-book ratio of 2.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.70 and a price-sales ratio of 0.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Canal Insurance CO bought 122,500 shares of NYSE:GSK for a total holding of 202,500. The trade had a 1.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.57.

On 10/26/2022, GSK PLC traded for a price of $32.69 per share and a market cap of $66.48Bil. The stock has returned -15.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, GSK PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-book ratio of 3.49, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.63 and a price-sales ratio of 1.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Canal Insurance CO bought 100,000 shares of NYSE:GOLD for a total holding of 300,000. The trade had a 0.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $15.78.

On 10/26/2022, Barrick Gold Corp traded for a price of $15.7 per share and a market cap of $27.57Bil. The stock has returned -16.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Barrick Gold Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-book ratio of 1.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.23 and a price-sales ratio of 2.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Canal Insurance CO bought 36,000 shares of NYSE:VZ for a total holding of 98,000. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.54.

On 10/26/2022, Verizon Communications Inc traded for a price of $36.43 per share and a market cap of $153.00Bil. The stock has returned -26.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Verizon Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.89, a price-book ratio of 1.76, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.09 and a price-sales ratio of 1.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Canal Insurance CO bought 1,000 shares of NYSE:MKL for a total holding of 2,000. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $1220.12.

On 10/26/2022, Markel Corp traded for a price of $1157.95 per share and a market cap of $15.66Bil. The stock has returned -12.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Markel Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 657.94, a price-book ratio of 1.28, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 15.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 30.46 and a price-sales ratio of 1.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

