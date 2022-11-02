It is tough to succeed in the consumer discretionary sector. This sector is home to restaurants, hotels, some retailers, e-commerce, entertainment and more – anything that is non-essential but desirable for those who have the extra income. The barriers to entry are typically low, and competition is fierce.

Yet, perhaps this trial by fire environment is what has made the S&P 500’s consumer discretionary names so successful over the years. As I noted in a previous article, the S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) has notched an annualized return of 14.64% since 1999, while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) ETF had an annualized return of 25.97% over the same period.

Thus, in this discussion, we will take a look at three top stocks in the consumer discretionary space that appear undervalued based on GF Value and other value characteristics. These names also have strong competitive moats and solid long-term business outlooks.

Pool

Pool Corp. ( POOL, Financial) is the largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, parts and outdoor living products in the world, operating purely as a business-to-business distributer. It is the only big fish in the highly fragmented U.S. pool industry, and this status gives it unique scale and brand recognition advantages.

According to a report by Technavio, the North American swimming pool market is expected to have a compound annual growth rate of just 2.67% through 2026, which is pretty low, driven by chronic underbuilding in the U.S. housing market as well as an urbanization trend which favors apartments. However, Pool’s growth is likely to be faster than the overall industry because its strategy centers around acquisitions as it works to consolidate the highly fragmented industry. As it acquires smaller players, the company utilizes its economies of scale and business synergies to lower costs and improve margins.

As of Oct. 26, shares of Pool traded around $306.30 compared to the stock’s GF Value of $551.54, resulting in a price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.56. The GF Value chart flags it as a potential value trap because of the low price combined with a weak cash-debt ratio of 0.03 (the company’s debt load more than doubled in 2021).

The share price is down 38% over the past year. It has a 10-year annualized return of 22.83%, a three-year revenue per share growth rate of 22.1% and a three-year earnings per share without non-recurring items growth rate of 41.6%.

At a price-earnings ratio of 15.68, the stock is trading below its median historical valuation of 28.57. The discounted cash flow calculator estimates the company would need to grow its earnings by an average of 14% per year for the next decade to be worth its current share price (assuming a discount rate of 11%), which is lower than the past 10-year earnings per share growth rate of 24.50%.

Amazon.com

American e-commerce and cloud giant Amazon.com Inc. ( AMZN, Financial) is one of the most valuable public companies in the world with a market cap of $1.19 trillion. The high-inflation environment has wreaked havoc on the low-margin e-commerce business, but the stock stalled for a while near all-time highs before beginning its selloff a few months later than most growth stocks due to the success of its cloud business.

Now the economic slowdown has come even for the cloud business, with analysts expecting Amazon’s cloud growth to slow to just 33% year over year in its third-quarter earnings report, down from 39% growth in the prior-year period. However, Amazon’s scale advantages and market dominance in e-commerce and cloud would be incredibly difficult to replicate, giving the company a strong moat in both of its key business. Not only should Amazon benefit from an eventual economic recovery, the Cloud business is still growing, even if growth is slowing down.

As of Wednesday, Amazon traded around $115.66 per share compared to the stock’s GF Value of $194.77, resulting in a price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.59. The GF Value chart rates the stock as significantly undervalued.

The stock has lost 31% over the past year. It has a 10-year annualized return of 25.51%, a three-year revenue per share growth rate of 25.1% and a three-year earnings per share without non-recurring items growth rate of 47.6%.

At a price-earnings ratio of 103.64, the stock is trading below its median historical valuation of 144.25. The DCF calculator estimates the company would need to grow its earnings by an average of 39% per year for the next decade to be worth its current share price (assuming a discount rate of 11%), which is admittedly high but could be achievable with the long-term prospects for the cloud industry. Analysts are divided as to whether it is a good idea for Amazon to continue plans to diversify into new businesses such as health care, or whether this will ruin the stock by dragging down earnings and creating a conglomerate discount.

VF

Based in Denver, VF Corp. ( VFC, Financial) is an apparel company with a history of more than 100 years. Its portfolio of more than 30 active-life brands focuses on producing products for outdoor, active and work use. VF is home to many popular brands such as Vans, The North Face, Timberland and Dickies.

You would not guess it just by looking at VF’s erratic price chart, but this company has actually achieved fairly stable revenue per share growth over the years, with the notable exception of 2018, when it separated into two different companies by spinning off its jean brands. While this company’s moat is less sustainable than Pool and Amazon, it has built strong brand loyalty among consumers. Analysts surveyed by Morningstar ( MORN, Financial) are expecting a three to five-year earnings per share growth rate of 10.29% for VF.

As of Wednesday, shares of VF traded around $28.21 apiece compared to the stock’s GF Value of $89.41, resulting in a price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.32. The GF Value chart rates the stock as significantly undervalued.

The stock price has lost 57% over the past year. It has a 10-year annualized return of 2.13%, a three-year revenue per share growth rate of 5.6% and a three-year earnings per share without non-recurring items growth rate of 12.6%.

We cannot use the discounted cash flow calculator to value VF due to the unpredictability of its share price and earnings history. However, one thing the company does have going in its favor is its dividend. Compared to Pool’s negligible dividend yield of 1.19% and Amazon not paying a dividend at all, VF’s stock yields 7.11%.

Investors may worry at first glance that this is unsustainably high, but we also have to consider the dramatic drop in the stock price as well as the company’s Dividend Aristocrat status. Dividend Aristocrats are companies that have raised their payouts to shareholders every year for at least 25 years. If a Dividend Aristocrat fails to raise its dividend for even one year, it loses this prestigious status. With a payout ratio that is only a little on the high side at 0.77, as long as the company can achieve some measure of growth in the future, it is hard to beat that yield.