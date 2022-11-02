Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: LGND) will report third quarter 2022 financial results after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Monday, November 7, 2022 and will hold a conference call that same day beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time. Speakers on the call will include Ligand’s CEO John Higgins, President and COO Matt Korenberg and CFO Tavo Espinoza.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

What: Ligand conference call to discuss financial results and provide general business updates Date: Monday, November 7, 2022 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) Conference Call: Dial (646) 960-0369 Conference ID is 6501694 Webcast: Live and replay webcast of the call are available here.

Ligand is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies discover and develop medicines. Ligand's Captisol® platform technology is a patent-protected, chemically modified cyclodextrin with a structure designed to optimize the solubility and stability of drugs. Ligand's Pelican Expression Technology® is a robust, validated, cost-effective and scalable platform for recombinant protein production that is especially well-suited for complex, large-scale protein production where traditional systems are not.

