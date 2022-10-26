The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz announces an investigation of Pfizer Inc. (PFE) (“Pfizer” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PFE) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On October 26, 2022, Bloomberg reported that Pfizer is the target of an Italian probe claiming that the Company hid at least 1.2 billion euros in profit by transferring money to units in other countries, including the US and the Netherlands, to avoid taxes on profits. The probe began in February and covers 2017 through 2019.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026006135/en/