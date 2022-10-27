KIRR MARBACH & CO LLC /IN/ recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 47 stocks valued at a total of $295.00Mil. The top holdings were AZO(5.97%), DLTR(4.85%), and CIGI(4.58%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were KIRR MARBACH & CO LLC /IN/’s top five trades of the quarter.

KIRR MARBACH & CO LLC /IN/ reduced their investment in NAS:CTSH by 124,334 shares. The trade had a 2.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $65.5.

On 10/27/2022, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp traded for a price of $61.65 per share and a market cap of $31.92Bil. The stock has returned -20.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-book ratio of 2.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.80 and a price-sales ratio of 1.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 201,645 shares in NYSE:CTRA, giving the stock a 1.79% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $28.64 during the quarter.

On 10/27/2022, Coterra Energy Inc traded for a price of $30.27 per share and a market cap of $24.08Bil. The stock has returned 39.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coterra Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-book ratio of 1.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.27 and a price-sales ratio of 3.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 75,455-share investment in NAS:SYNH. Previously, the stock had a 1.7% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $64.59 during the quarter.

On 10/27/2022, Syneos Health Inc traded for a price of $50.9 per share and a market cap of $5.23Bil. The stock has returned -42.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Syneos Health Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-book ratio of 1.55, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.91 and a price-sales ratio of 0.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

KIRR MARBACH & CO LLC /IN/ reduced their investment in NYSE:BCO by 21,799 shares. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $55.69.

On 10/27/2022, The Brink's Co traded for a price of $56.18 per share and a market cap of $2.65Bil. The stock has returned -3.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Brink's Co has a price-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-book ratio of 11.03, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.61 and a price-sales ratio of 0.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, KIRR MARBACH & CO LLC /IN/ bought 30,440 shares of NAS:BSCR for a total holding of 317,183. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $19.33.

On 10/27/2022, Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $18.54 per share and a market cap of $517.27Mil. The stock has returned -12.42% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

