Cranbrook Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 322 stocks valued at a total of $387.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(9.63%), IEFA(7.58%), and VO(6.76%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Cranbrook Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Cranbrook Wealth Management, LLC bought 57,699 shares of BATS:IEFA for a total holding of 556,790. The trade had a 0.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.8.

On 10/27/2022, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $56.21 per share and a market cap of $80.68Bil. The stock has returned -23.59% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a price-book ratio of 1.39.

During the quarter, Cranbrook Wealth Management, LLC bought 45,335 shares of NAS:BNDX for a total holding of 519,297. The trade had a 0.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.6.

On 10/27/2022, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF traded for a price of $47.8 per share and a market cap of $44.70Bil. The stock has returned -12.49% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a price-book ratio of 1.75.

During the quarter, Cranbrook Wealth Management, LLC bought 66,407 shares of ARCA:SCHF for a total holding of 241,440. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.39.

On 10/27/2022, Schwab International Equity ETF traded for a price of $30.03 per share and a market cap of $25.98Bil. The stock has returned -22.56% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab International Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a price-book ratio of 1.40.

During the quarter, Cranbrook Wealth Management, LLC bought 22,135 shares of ARCA:BIV for a total holding of 318,440. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $77.06.

On 10/27/2022, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $72.86 per share and a market cap of $12.22Bil. The stock has returned -15.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Cranbrook Wealth Management, LLC bought 5,838 shares of ARCA:IWB for a total holding of 25,121. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $218.33.

On 10/27/2022, iShares Russell 1000 ETF traded for a price of $210.69 per share and a market cap of $27.41Bil. The stock has returned -16.88% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a price-book ratio of 3.25.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

