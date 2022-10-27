WBI Investments, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 109 stocks valued at a total of $344.00Mil. The top holdings were WBIG(12.58%), WBIY(10.70%), and WBIL(7.84%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WBI Investments, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, WBI Investments, Inc. bought 820,583 shares of ARCA:WBIG for a total holding of 1,752,157. The trade had a 5.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $25.97.

On 10/27/2022, WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF traded for a price of $25.3745 per share and a market cap of $68.01Mil. The stock has returned -5.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a price-book ratio of 1.78.

WBI Investments, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHO by 536,360 shares. The trade had a 5.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.77.

On 10/27/2022, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF traded for a price of $48.16 per share and a market cap of $10.07Bil. The stock has returned -4.84% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 321,252-share investment in NAS:VGLT. Previously, the stock had a 4.85% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $68.6 during the quarter.

On 10/27/2022, Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $59.69 per share and a market cap of $3.44Bil. The stock has returned -30.58% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 681,480-share investment in ARCA:SPTL. Previously, the stock had a 4.85% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $32.33 during the quarter.

On 10/27/2022, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF traded for a price of $28.11 per share and a market cap of $4.73Bil. The stock has returned -30.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 1,048,558-share investment in ARCA:WBII. Previously, the stock had a 4.8% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $21.39 during the quarter.

On 10/27/2022, WBI BullBear Global Income ETF traded for a price of $20.7301 per share and a market cap of $7.26Mil. The stock has returned -14.52% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WBI BullBear Global Income ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a price-book ratio of 3.90.

