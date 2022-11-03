Many enterprises in Singapore and Malaysia are responding to changing work modes and consumer preferences by tapping into contact center customer experience services from outside partners, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Contact Center — Customer Experience Services report for Singapore and Malaysia finds enterprises’ captive contact centers are seeking third parties to relieve the burden of keeping pace with new technologies, which are increasingly important as consumers in the region become more inclined to use online services in many facets of life.

“Innovation is now essential to delivering compelling customer experiences,” said Deepraj Emmanuel, director, ISG Asia. “The pandemic, geopolitical events and a talent shortage all add to the current uncertainty and drive an evolution in the contact center ecosystem.”

The work of contact center agents is increasingly supported by digital solutions, many of them based on AI and analytics, the report says. These help companies automate workflows to streamline the management of agents, a growing requirement as more agents switch to home-based or hybrid work modes.

As flexible work becomes the norm in this region, service desk management and secure infrastructure to support remote workers are vital, ISG says. Enterprises are outsourcing these functions to service providers so they can focus their resources on the core business of customer experience.

“The better a company supports its contact-center workforce, the better they can serve customers and inspire brand loyalty,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research.

Enterprises that were implementing internal advancements such as robotic process automation and recruitment process outsourcing before the pandemic are now shifting to customer-facing automation to differentiate themselves in the market, the report says. AI-based tools, such as natural language processing and predictive customer interaction analysis, are helping companies improve outcomes on the front lines.

In addition, the report examines other customer experience trends affecting Singapore and Malaysia, including ongoing supply chain disruptions and the increasing importance of social media as a channel for attracting and interacting with customers.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Contact Center — Customer Experience Services report for Singapore and Malaysia evaluates the capabilities of 19 providers across three quadrants: Digital Operations, Work From Home Services and Social Media CX Services.

The report names Concentrix, Genpact, Startek, TDCX and Tech Mahindra as Leaders in all three quadrants. It names Accenture, IBM and Wipro as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Infosys is named as a Rising Star — a company with a “promising portfolio” and “high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in all three quadrants.

A customized version of the report is available from TDCX.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Contact Center — Customer Experience Services report for Singapore and Malaysia is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

