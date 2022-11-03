OSCEOLA, AR / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2022 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV), a provider of new zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicles (the "Company"), today announced what it believes is the first deployment of an all-electric prisoner transport van in the United States via a partnership in the greater Atlanta, Georgia metropolitan area with Cobb County Fleet Management and the Cobb County Sheriff's Office.

The Company's 2022 model-year logistics van, which has been upfitted for prisoner transport, can travel approximately 200 miles on a full battery charge.

Phillip Oldridge, CEO of Envirotech Vehicles, commented, "We are excited to showcase yet another use for our expanding line-up of clean, zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles, and importantly, the versatility of our logistics van. We believe this vehicle will be the first of many to be deployed in the corrections industry, as government agencies seek to electrify all types of fleet vehicles."

Al Curtis, Fleet Director for Cobb County Fleet Management, stated, "Cobb County's Sheriff's Office is committed to being good stewards of our citizens and our environment. We constantly strive to reduce operating cost, reduce cost per mile and the County's carbon footprint. Envirotech has been the perfect partner and has been extremely accommodating to assist us in meeting the County's needs."

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. is a provider of purpose-built zero-emission electric vehicles focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership and helping fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology. We serve commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies and colleges and universities to meet the increasing demand for heavy-duty electric vehicles. Our vehicles address the challenges of traditional fuel price cost instability and local, state and federal environmental regulatory compliance. For more information visit www.evtvusa.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, prospects or performance are forward-looking statements. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in reports filed by Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "planned," "expected," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipated," "outlook," "designed," and similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Envirotech Vehicles undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events.

