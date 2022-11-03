Work at Power Station in Ohio Includes Closure of Two Ponds and Excavation of Approximately 40,000 Cubic Yards of Coal Combustion Residuals

LOUISVILLE, KY / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2022 / Charah® Solutions, Inc. ( NYSE:CHRA, Financial), a leading provider of environmental services and byproduct recycling to the power generation industry, today announced that it has been awarded a pond closure by removal contract from a long-term utility partner for two ponds in Ohio. Charah Solutions continues to provide Remediation & Compliance Services at the site following the power plant's recent retirement. Work for this new project has begun and is scheduled for completion before the end of 2022.

The closure by removal contract of the two ponds includes dewatering/water management, excavation of approximately 40,000 cubic yards of coal combustion residuals (CCR) and placement of the CCRs in an existing onsite lined landfill. Also included in the project scope is the replacement of clay in one of the basins in preparation for receipt of future site process waters along with full site stabilization and restoration.

"We are delighted to be awarded this additional project from our long-term partner," said Scott Sewell, Charah Solutions President & CEO. "Charah Solutions has decades of proven experience and expertise to handle every regulatory, engineering and technical issue related to CCR ash pond closure and we are committed to meeting the evolving and increasingly complex needs of our utility partners and supporting their sustainability initiatives."

About Charah Solutions, Inc.

With more than 35 years of experience, Charah Solutions, Inc. is a leading provider of environmental services and byproduct recycling to the power generation industry. Based in Louisville, Kentucky, Charah Solutions is the partner of choice for solving customers' most complex environmental challenges, and as an industry leader in quality, safety, and compliance, the Company is committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions for a cleaner energy future. Charah Solutions assists utilities and independent power producers with all aspects of sustainably managing and recycling ash byproducts generated from the combustion of coal in the production of electricity. The Company also designs and implements solutions for ash pond management and closure, landfill construction, structural fill projects, power plant remediation and site redevelopment. As a sustainability leader, Charah Solutions is dedicated to preserving our natural resources in an environmentally-conscious manner and is focused on developing innovative solutions for the betterment of the planet, the communities in which it operates and its customers. For more information, please visit www.charah.com or download our 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report at charah.com/sustainability.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "may," "expect," "estimate," "project," "plan," "believe," "intend," "achievable," "anticipate," "will," "continue," "potential," "should," "could," and similar terms and phrases. These statements are based on certain assumptions made by the Company based on management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, anticipated future developments and other factors believed to be appropriate. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements. See the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, and other periodic reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for further information regarding risk factors. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

