First 3000-Watt Laser Cleaning System sold will be used in the mining industry

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2022 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE), ("LPC"), a leading global developer of Cleantech laser systems for laser cleaning and other material applications, today announced the first sale of the CleanTech 3000-CTH, the world's first industrial-grade 3000-watt laser cleaning system. The system will be used by an Australian mining concern. This transaction was a multi-hundred thousand dollar sale and there is an opportunity for a follow-on unit to be purchased.

"Our first-of-its-kind, state-of-the-art 3000-watt handheld laser blasting system was designed for the harshest of conditions," said Wayne Tupuola, Chief Executive Officer of LPC. "This very high-power product is strong enough to address the duty demands of the heaviest outdoor industrial operations, and its deployment in the mining industry is the perfect business use case."

The CleanTech Laser Blaster 3000-CTH, a 3000-watt handheld blaster, includes an advanced air optics protection system that prevents air contamination from dust and debris associated with cleaning byproducts. Additionally, the system has a standalone, integrated cooling system utilized alongside the laser, allowing work in harsher environments with high temperatures typical of the mining industry. Alternatively, the unit may be cooled with a heat exchange system if the company factory has access to its water source.

LPC believes its CleanTech Laser Blasting technology is the most cost-effective, efficient, and safe method of industrial cleaning, rust removal, paint removal, and surface preparation. The CleanTech Laser cleaning systems are class IV laser products and include added safety measures for safe operation in virtually any work environment.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically-integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. LPC seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries old, sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. LPC's new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental, and regulatory issues associated with the old methods. As a result, LPC has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader for industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using LPC's "unique-to-industry" systems. For more information, visit www.laserphotonics.com.

