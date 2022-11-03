BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grom Social Enterprises, Inc.’s ( GROM), Curiosity Ink Media, its subsidiary dedicated to entertaining kids and families, today unveiled Santa.com , a dynamic, holiday venue overflowing with e-commerce and fun content for every member of the family. The one-stop holiday hub includes specially themed editorial, curated gift lists, decorating tips, interactive games, and merry content, all of which is designed to ease the stress often associated with holiday preparations. The launch of the site, which joins Grom’s growing stable of family-friendly IP following its 2021 acquisition of Curiosity Ink Media, was announced today by Darren Marks, Chairman and CEO of Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. Investor relations information on Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. is available at https://investors.gromsocial.com.

Santa.com is a modern update on Christmas. The site is a bold, eye-catching stocking filled with a robust marketplace where consumers can fulfill all of their holiday needs. The brainchild of Curiosity Ink Media executive and former Nickelodeon president Russell Hicks, the site was developed by a team of experts in e-commerce, editorial content, interactive games and ground-breaking design. Additionally, Santa.com has teamed up with All Court Interactive - led by digital marketing veteran Pete Jacobs - to bolster consumer awareness, spur site visits and help drive the site’s reach and profitability. Design expert Richard Manville of Richard Manville Studios led the development of the site's sophisticated, playful motif, easy-to-navigate features and the awe-inspiring winter wonderland look of the North Pole.

Santa.com places Grom and Curiosity Ink Media squarely in the booming e-tail business and gives the company a role in the explosive and growing ecommerce holiday market, projected to grow 12.8% to 14.3% over last year (2021) to top $260 billion this season.*

“Like Santa’s elves, our team of experts has been working diligently to create the ultimate go-to destination for inspired, stress-free holiday gifting and prepping,” explains Marks. “Santa.com isn’t like other retail sites. We offer a unique blend of shopping accompanied by premium content that helps consumers prepare for Christmas. As we continue to grow the Santa.com brand, we look forward to surprising and engaging our visitors for many years to come.”

For grown-ups, Santa.com offers a high-utility resource to help create the magical yuletide experience they aspire to for their families. By providing tips to help make the holidays go smoothly, it features a robust curated e-commerce marketplace where visitors can fulfill all of their gifting needs. The site has it all. Features such as “The List” inform users about the most buzzed-about new products, styles and toys; “The Guides” offers curated gifting insights based on themes and consumer interests; and “The Ideas” suggest easy and inspired decorating tips, as well as memory-making recipes for holiday treats. Additionally, family members can create their own personalized, digital holiday greetings, in the “card creator” sections for both grown-ups and kids.

For kids, Santa.com brings the excitement and anticipation of the season to their fingertips with a fun and engaging North Pole experience filled with games and activities. Whether jumping rooftops with reindeer, stacking cookies with Mrs. Claus or helping elves sort gifts, young Santa.com visitors will be able to explore new games and activities daily. As they countdown to Christmas, kids can create and send their wish lists to Santa (which can be accessed by their parents in a few easy-to-follow steps). And, just in time for Thanksgiving, Santa.com has a huge surprise for kids that will really get them excited for the big day!

“Santa.com is the culmination of remarkable creative vision, excellent strategic planning, and great partners,” said Jared Wolfson, CEO of Curiosity Ink Media. “It is a magical and commercial holiday destination, powered by an assemblage of professionals who are passionately connected to the project and its wide-reaching mission. We are very proud of what is launching this year and look forward to making a real difference in the lives of everyone who visits.”

The site is one of many Christmas-themed endeavors being mounted by Grom’s Curiosity Ink Media. The company is in collaboration with international production house Toon2Tango, to develop an original, animated feature-length film that captures the magic of the North Pole, inspired by annual classics like “Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer” and “Elf.” Additionally, the company recently published Santa’s Secret Society by international best-selling children’s author Amber Stewart and has a variety of publishing, film and specials planned that celebrate everyone’s favorite time of year.

*According to Deloitte’s annual holiday retail forecast

About Curiosity Ink Media

Curiosity Ink Media is a global media company that develops, acquires, builds, grows and maximizes the short, mid, and long-term commercial potential of Kids & Family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities. Driven by a best-in-class leadership team, Curiosity Ink Media’s multi-faceted I.P. library is designed to amass ongoing value through strategic stewardship, partnerships, and highly targeted market entry. For more information, please visit https://curiosityinkmedia.com/ .

About Grom Social Enterprises, Inc.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. is a growing social media platform and original content provider of entertainment for children under 13 years of age, which provides safe and secure digital environments for kids that can be monitored by their parents or guardians. The Company has several operating subsidiaries, including Grom Social, which delivers its content through mobile and desktop environments (web portal and apps) that entertain children, let them interact with friends, access relevant news, and play proprietary games while teaching them about being good digital citizens. The Company owns and operates Top Draw Animation, which produces award-winning animation content for some of the largest international media companies in the world. Grom also includes Grom Educational Services, which has provided web filtering services for K-12 schools, government and private businesses. For more information, please visit https://gromsocial.com .

